Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post Asking Friends Not To Ask For Tickets Goes Viral, Check HERE

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway with champions England taking on New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Even before the tournament gets underway, former India captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma have issued a warning for their friends and family on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kohli made a humble plea via his Instagram stories, urging friends not to request tickets from him throughout the tournament, encouraging them instead to enjoy the matches from home. Anushka amplified the message through her Instagram, appending, “And let me just add ... please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kohli had gone back to Mumbai to be with his wife Anushka after the first warm-up against England in Guwahati. The former India skipper has joined the team in Thiruvananthapuram late on Tuesday night before the side heads to Chennai for their Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match against Australia on Sunday.

Adding a sprinkle of intrigue to the celebrity sphere, Anushka, amid circulating pregnancy speculations, opted not to pose for photographers, intensifying the rumors surrounding her potential second pregnancy. The buzz concerning her possibly expecting began over the weekend, yet Anushka has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations, preserving a veil of silence.

Anushka, having debuted her Bollywood journey opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, wed Kohli in December 2017. The duo welcomed their firstborn, Vamika, on January 11, 2021.

On the career horizon, Anushka is set to grace the screen portraying former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming film, marking her return to cinema after a five-year break. Goswami, heralded as one of the fastest female bowlers and among the sport's finest, promises to offer a compelling character for Anushka’s cinematic return.