Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Says He Wants To Create ‘New Memories For Fans’

Former India captain Virat Kohli is getting ready to play in his 4th ODI World Cup when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway in India next month. Kohli has notched up 1,030 runs in 26 matches in ODI World Cup at an average of 46.82 with 2 hundreds and 6 fifties.

Riding on this heightened excitement, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the marquee global tournament, unveils its highly anticipated campaign as the biggest cricket festival gets underway from October 5th to November 19th. Speaking about the campaign, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli said “The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup. The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans. I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we’re ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true,” Kohli said.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said, “As a cricketer, there’s nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success. This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win. It’s a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field.”

The campaign film showcases discontented souls who crave to watch Team India win the World Cup trophy, which will provide them eternal salvation. The catchy slogan, ‘World Cup ka bhoot sawaar, jeet ke utrega iss baar’ serves as a spirited call to action, rallying the entire nation to come together and wholeheartedly support the men in Blue in their pursuit of World Cup glory. The promo boasts of an exceptional ensemble that seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment, featuring iconic Team India stars, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, alongside popular Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill and renowned stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta.

Team India will begin their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8, 2023, with an epic showdown against Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts will then lock horns with Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The anticipation builds as India’s path leads them to a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14th, adding another thrilling chapter to the ‘Greatest Rivalry’.