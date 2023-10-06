Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fan - Watch

On October 5, England and New Zealand squared off in the opening encounter of the renowned competition, kicking off the much anticipated ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team will face Australia on October 8 at Chepauk to begin their World Cup 2023 campaign.

After photographs of them sporting the orange-colored practice gear went viral, the Indian cricket team monopolized the internet's attention. On October 5, the team participated in a demanding three-hour practice session with Rohit Sharma and company ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli made a a lucky fan smile with photos and autographs. The wheelchair-bound fan told ANI that the Indian batting legend approached him for photos and autographs on October 8 when he arrived at the stadium to purchase game tickets. Kohli was followed by Shreyas Iyer, who also took photographs with the fan.

Watch the video below:

Virat Kohli's special fan from Chennai said "It took me 40 hours to draw this, when Virat sir saw this, he came to me & asked whether I need to sign of this & then I asked can we have a picture & he told 'sure, sure' - he is super kind & his cover drive made me draw this".

India Squad For World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.