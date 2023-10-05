After a stellar opening day of the Cricket World Cup 2023, the focus now shifts to match number 2 of the tournament between Pakistan and Netherlands. The high voltage clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (October 6). Injury took a toll from Pakistan's cricket team as pacer was ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4s stage due to a shoulder injury. Hasan Ali has replaced him in the squad but their bowling did not look promising like before during the warm up games they played in India.

As for Netherlands, they are coming into this tournament with a stellar performance in the World Cup qualifiers beating the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe for the spot in this major tournament.

