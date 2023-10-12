Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq shared a heartwarming moment during the ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan. The two cricketers were involved in an ugly spat during the IPL season this year, followed by Kohli and Gambhir having a heated exchange after the game finished. (ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Chris Gayle Applauds Rohit Sharma For Breaking ‘Sixes’ Record, India Captain Says THIS)

Gambhir reacted to the ending of rivalry between Virat Kohli and the Afghani pacer saying, "You fight on the field, not off the field. Every player has the right to fight for his team, fight for respect, and fight to win. It doesn't matter which country you belong to or how good of a player you are. The good thing was when we saw Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq in between the overs, we can see that the fight has ended."

Gautam Gambhir is happy to see the patch-up and praises Virat Kohli for his gesture. Also, urges fans to be better ambassadors for the game in upcoming matches.



"Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands," said Naveen-ul-Haq after the game to PTI.

"It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said (today) 'we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that. We shook hands and hugged," the Afghani cricketer reacted.

Coming to the game, India defeated Afghanistan in their second game of this year's World Cup in terrific style with captain Rohit Sharma leading the chase in style with a century. Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar with a seventh century in the World Cup. India won the contest by 8 wickets. Later on, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli calmy got their side to victory. Captain Rohit Sharma broke several records that day, he reached 1000 runs in the World Cup and later on, Gayle's record of 553 sixes across all format was also broken.