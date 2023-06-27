Here's Why Mumbai Will Not Be Hosts If India Vs Pakistan Semi-Finals Takes Place In Cricket World Cup

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023's full schedule was announced on Tuesday with the first match of the tournament set to take place between last year's finalists New Zealand and England. That match will take place at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The final of the tournament will take place on November 19 at the same venue. India will play their first match in the Cricket World Cup on October 8 vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will be on October 15 at Ahmedabad.

Mumbai and Kolkata have been chosen as the two venues of for the semi-finals. There is a huge chance that Team India has a second face off against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the tournament. It is to be noted that if India and Pakistan play each other in the final, the venue will be Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India, however, will choose to play at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai if the semi-finalist is other than Pakistan.

We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November. Team India Captain is all in readiness ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Why is there a condition linked with India vs Pakistan semi-final?

The ICC, in its press release, mentioned the change of venue if India play Pakistan in the semis. India, as host nation, has the right to choose their venue for the semi-finals. They had done the same in the T20 World Cup semi-final as well when they played it in Mumbai vs West Indies. However, they had lost that match. This time, India would like to play the semi-finals at Mumbai again but not vs Pakistan.

Why India won't play semi-final vs Pakistan at Mumbai?

Mumbai will not be the city which hosts an India vs Pakistan semi-final match if such a scenario comes up. That's become, as pe reports, Pakistani cricket team has got special permission from ICC to play their semifinal in Kolkata if their opponent is India.