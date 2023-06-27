topStoriesenglish2627568
NewsCricket
ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

India To Meet Pakistan On October 15 At Ahmedabad In Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Team India's Match Dates

Pakistan will meet India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with an aim to win their first match in this cricket mega event against the arch-rivals. Pakistan have never beaten India in the 50-over World Cup. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India To Meet Pakistan On October 15 At Ahmedabad In Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Team India's Match Dates

Team India will meet Pakistan on in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. The World Cup begins on October 5 and the final will be played at Ahmedabad on November 19. Ten teams will take part in this World Cup which goes on for one and a half months. Rated as 'Mother of all Battles' in international cricket, an India vs Pakistan match gets the attention from all over the world. The setting could not have been bigger as India play their long-time rivals in India with a billion people watching on TV and online and thousands inside the stadium. In the last few meetings, India and Pakistan have had similar success rates. In ODI World Cup however, India have never lost to Pakistan in the previous editions.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule Announced, Tournament Begins On October 5, Final On November 19

Rohit Sharma will lead India at the World Cup while Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. India have won the World Cup twice, in 1983 and 2011 while Pakistan have  clinched it only once. The triumph came under the leadership of Imran Khan in the year 1992 in Australia. The last time the World Cup was played in India, it was the hosts who won it under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Check out the full schedule of Team India below: 

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Apart from the India vs Pakistan, which is the biggest match of the tournament, all eyes will be on India vs Australia and India vs England match too. Pakistan cricket team will be travelling to India for a game of cricket for the first time after 2016, when they came for the T20 World Cup. Not to forget, India have never lost to Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.  Babar Azam and Co will be aiming to make history by winning their first match vs India in the 50-over World Cup.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded