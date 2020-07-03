Cricket World Cup Rewind 2019: On this day, Jonny Bairstow's ton powered England into semi-final

On this day in 2019, opening batsman Jonny Bairstow smashed a quick-fire knock before Mark Wood shone with the ball to help England beat New Zealand in group match and book their place in the summit showdown of the ICC World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Bairstow scored a stunning 106 runs, while Wood grabbed three wickets to help England clinch a massive 119-run win over the Black Caps.

"#OnThisDay last year, Jonny Bairstow's stunning 106, followed by a three-wicket haul from Mark Wood, helped England storm into the semi-final of the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup," the world's cricket governing body tweeted.

England won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in Match 41 of the 2019 World Cup at Chester-le-Street.

Openers Bairstow and Jason Roy provided a perfect start to England as the duo not only scored blistering knocks but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 123 runs for the first wicket.

Bairstow smashed 99-ball 106 runs, including 15 boundaries and a six. Roy notched up 61-ball 60 runs, decorated with eight fours.

After the duo's dismissal, only skipper Eoin Morgan managed to contribute decent score to his side's innings by smashing 40-ball 42 runs as England posted a score of 305 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham bagged two wickets each. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Mark Wood scalped three wickets while conceding just 34 runs. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes all took a wicket apiece to help England bundle out the Black Caps for 186 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham was the top scorer for New Zealand with 65-ball 57 runs.Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor contributed 27 and 28 runs, respectively.

Bairstow was declared 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning knock with the bat.

In the semi-final of the last year's showpiece event, England hammered Australia by 8 wickets to book their place in the summit showdown.

The Eoin Morgan-led side then went on to lift their maiden ICC World Cup trophy after once again defeating New Zealand in the final clash on the basis of more number of boundaries scored after the match and the Super Over ended in a tie.