Cricketer Hoysala K Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest After Match In Bengaluru

On Thursday, February 22, tragedy struck the cricketing world as Karnataka cricketer Hoysala K passed away following a cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking incident occurred during the Aegis South Zone tournament in Bengaluru when Hoysala collapsed on the field. Immediately after his collapse, Hoysala was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

The 34-year-old was participating in a match against Tamil Nadu at the RSI ground in Bengaluru when the unfortunate incident unfolded.

Reports indicate that Hoysala collapsed while on his way to dinner with the team. Despite prompt medical attention and CPR efforts on the field, he did not respond to treatment. He was swiftly transported to the hospital via ambulance, with his family members notified of the situation.

The cricketing community mourns the loss of Hoysala K, whose untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of many.

Tragically, Hoysala was brought to the hospital after doctors who examined him on-site had already pronounced him deceased. At just 34 years old, he had showcased his talent as a cricketer representing Karnataka in the U-25 category and had also been a part of the Shivamogga Lions team in the Karnataka Premier League. His untimely passing has deeply saddened the cricketing community, mourning the loss of a promising talent.