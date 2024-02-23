'Want Hardik Pandya To Get Booed In Ahmedabad': Why Aakash Chopra Made This Big Statement Ahead Of IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 promises an electrifying start as Mumbai Indians (MI) gear up to face Gujarat Titans (GT), with the spotlight firmly fixed on former MI star Hardik Pandya, now leading his old rivals. Amidst the anticipation, former cricketer Aakash Chopra's controversial wish for Pandya's reception in Ahmedabad adds an extra layer of intrigue to the showdown. Hardik Pandya's return to MI after a stint with GT has set the stage for an intense encounter between two powerhouse teams. Pandya's departure from GT and subsequent captaincy at MI have sparked debates among fans and pundits alike, with emotions running high on both sides.

_ The much-anticipated 17th edition of the #IPL will kick off on March 22 with defending champions #ChennaiSuperKings taking on #RoyalChallengersBangalore. _



More on IPL teams and #IPL2024Schedule in today's Cricket Chaupaal. _



__: https://t.co/GPxMO9OkYk#CricketTwitter_ pic.twitter.com/OwMSP9YJ6n — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2024

Chopra's Bold Wish

Aakash Chopra's recent statement advocating for Pandya's booing in Ahmedabad has stirred the cricketing community. Drawing parallels to past instances, Chopra emphasizes the emotional connection between players and fans, asserting that such interactions elevate the league's excitement.

"I want Hardik Pandya to get booed in Ahmedabad. I'll tell you why. First IPL season, Mumbai vs Kolkata. We were playing at the Wankhede Stadium. Ajit Agarkar was in our team and we had to take him off the boundary because he was Mumbai's boy, playing against Mumbai, in Mumbai and getting booed by the Wankhede crowd. So we put him back inside the circle because it was not nice," Chopra said on Jio Cinema during the IPL 2024 schedule announcement on Thursday (February 22).

"Now Hardik Pandya goes to Mumbai after winning the championship once, leading the team to the final the next time. And not just that but choosing to leave the franchise. If there isn't any heartburn in the public of Ahmedabad, if they don't feel hurt, where is the fun? I am expecting. No, I am hoping – don't tell anyone – that Hardik goes for the toss and people go 'Boo'. That's where the league matures," he added.

The Heart of the Matter

Chopra's desire for Pandya's reception in Ahmedabad stems from the belief that sporting events thrive on passionate engagements. Reflecting on past encounters, Chopra underscores the significance of fans expressing their emotions, even if it means booing a former favourite.

Fans' Anticipation

As the IPL schedule unfolds, fans eagerly await the clash between MI and GT, poised to witness the drama unfold. With Pandya at the helm of MI and facing his former team, the narrative takes on a personal dimension, fueling anticipation and speculation.