The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has again come into the limelight for his comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan. While speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel called 'Suno News', the former cricketer claimed that former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists.

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by scientists at NASA)," Ramiz Raja said.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, following that he has played 42 matches for his new team and scored 36 goals. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has appeared in 12 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 13 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for Al-Nassr.

Fans on social media trolled the former chief of PCB for his bizarre statement on Ronaldo's diet. Checkout the reactions below.

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt slammed the former PCB chief as well following his statement of Ronaldo's diet.

"He (Ramiz Raja) is getting to a point where it is getting funny now. I don't understand what's wrong with him. He says things that don't make any sense at all. What is he trying to do? Does he want to see players score a century in one ball, or a bowler take 10 wickets in an over? He talks about things which are not possible in reality," said Butt for Raja.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very well after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract. In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals. Ronaldo will play his next game for Al Nassr on Friday when they will take on Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. (With ANI inputs)