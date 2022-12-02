CSK's Dwayne Bravo announces RETIREMENT from IPL, will becoming coach at MS Dhoni's team

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced on Friday (December 2) that he will no more be taking part in the IPL from the next season. Bravo has also opted out of the mini auction. He added that he will continue to be a part of CSK camp as a bowling coach. Bravo has been one of the most successful cricketers in IPL, who started off at Mumbai Indians but switched team to come at CSK. Since then he has been a part of MS Dhoni's team in the league. Calling IPL the toughest T20 league in the world on CSK's Instagram handle, he said that he will 'Forever Yellove'.

Also Read | 991 players register for IPL 2023 mini auction, check details here

"After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will be no longer be taking part in IPL. It’s been a great journey, with a lot of ups and downs. At the same time I am grateful to be a part of the IPL for the last 15 years. I know it’s a sad day for myself, my family and most importantly my fans. But at the same time, I want us all to celebrate my career over the last 15 years. As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with the young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this new opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove," read Bravo's retirement note.

Bravo played 161 matches in IPL across 15 editions, scoring 1560 runs and picking 183 wickets respectively.