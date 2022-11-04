CSK captain MS Dhoni demands Ravindra Jadeja to stay back at Super Kings for IPL 2023, says report

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to stay back at the franchise after months of speculation over his future ahead of IPL 2023. Jadeja apparently wanted to switch after an alleged spat with the CSK's top management. However, these things seem to be a thing of past now as Dhoni has stepped in and wants Jadeja's services. As per a report in Times of India, Jadeja is expected to be retained and not be traded with any of the 9 teams in the league.

Reports tell that Dhoni has made it very clear to the CSK management that they cannot lose Jadeja at any cost. Due to Dhoni's demand, Jadeja is expected to be held back and will be one of the retained players ahead of the auction this year. Not to forget, Jadeja is a crucial member of the team since 2012 and has won two titles for Chennai Super Kings. CSK has won 4 titles in total.

Jadeja has had a remarkable IPL career so far. The 33-year-old has played in 210 matches, scoring 2502 runs. Notably, he has has picked 132 wickets in these many matches. Jadeja has also played for Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Gujarat Lions in the past.

He missed out on the plane to Australia to feature in the T20 World Cup 2022 because of a knee injury for which he got operated and is in his recovery period.

Jadeja was named as the captain of the side last year just before the start of the league. But after CSK's dry run in the first half of the competition, Dhoni took over and remained captain till the season end. Dhoni will captain CSK in IPL 2023 and is expected to bid good bye to the fans in his last season in Yellow Jersey.