CSK, GT Practise Session Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings And Gujarat Titans Practise Session Live On TV?

Get ready for an exhilarating cricket extravaganza as Star Sports brings you exclusive live coverage of the practice sessions of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the highly anticipated IPL 2023 final. Set to take place on the 27th of May 2023 at 8 PM, this captivating prelude promises to ignite the cricketing spirit of fans worldwide. As the cricketing titans gather at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the tension in the air is palpable. Star Sports, the go-to destination for all things cricket, is committed to delivering an immersive experience, bringing you closer to the action than ever before. With their cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coverage, they will capture every thrilling moment, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness the teams' final preparations.

We are still not over Gill's batting masterclass from last night _



He Visualised it even before it's execution _#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/AmpTixDw2x — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2023

The grand finale of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly anticipated match will feature the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) competing for the championship title. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK will be making their impressive 10th appearance in an IPL final, while the defending champions, GT, will be playing in their second final in only their second year in the T20 league. This final encounter between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings will mark their third meeting in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Their first encounter took place in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. In that thrilling match, GT emerged victorious, chasing down a target of 179 runs in 19.2 overs and winning by five wickets.

The two teams clashed again in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. This time, taking advantage of their home ground, CSK exhibited a dominant performance and secured a convincing 15-run victory. After posting a total of 172/7 on the scoreboard, they effectively restricted GT to 157 runs. As the IPL 2023 final approaches, all eyes will be on the battle between CSK and GT to see which team will emerge as the ultimate victor and claim the prestigious championship title.

GT And CSK Practise Live Streaming Details

CSK vs GT, Final, Indian Premier League 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023

8 PM

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Where can I watch CSK and GT's practice session live?

Star Sports

When is CSK and GT's practice session going to start?

8 PM

Where will CSK and GT's practice session take place?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad



Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal, Dasun Shanaka