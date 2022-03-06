हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

CSK Matches in IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to begin season vs KKR, check CSK's schedule

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign in IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will be led a new captain Shreyas Iyer on March 26 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. 

CSK Matches in IPL 2022: MS Dhoni&#039;s Chennai Super Kings to begin season vs KKR, check CSK&#039;s schedule
(Source: Twitter)

Dhoni's CSK meets Rohit Sharma's MI twice in the season. CSK play MI on April 21 and May 12 and both of them are evening matches. 

Dhoni's CSK meets Rohit Sharma's MI twice in the season. CSK play MI on April 21 and May 12 and both of them are evening matches. 

Check IPL 2022 Full Schedule here

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the cash-rich league, which will be played across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

"A total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30pm.

The first-double header will be played on March 27 with a day-game at the Brabourne stadium (CCI) where the Delhi Capitals will square off five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Check full schedule of CSK in IPL 2022 below

March 26 - vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede
March 31 - vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne
April 3 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne
April 9 - vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium
April 12 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium
April 17 - vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune
April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium, Mumbai
April 25 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede
May 1 - vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune
May 4 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune
May 8 - vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium
May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede
May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede
May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

With PTI inputs

