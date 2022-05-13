हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

CSK nothing without Suresh Raina: Fans troll MS Dhoni's team after embarrassing exit from IPL 2022

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings were finally knocked out of the IPL 2022 after their five wickets defeat against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is only the second time that MS Dhoni's CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 13 seasons they played. In 2016 and 2017, CSK were banned from IPL. There is one interesting fact about CSK's embarrassing exit. Mr IPL AKA Suresh Raina was not part of the CSK squad in 2020 and 2022 where both the times the Yellow Army failed to qualify for the playoffs. 

CSK nothing without Suresh Raina: Fans troll MS Dhoni's team after embarrassing exit from IPL 2022
Source/Twitter

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings were finally knocked out of the IPL 2022 after their five wickets defeat against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This is only the second time that MS Dhoni's CSK have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 13 seasons they played. In 2016 and 2017, CSK were banned from IPL. There is one interesting fact about CSK's embarrassing exit. Mr IPL AKA Suresh Raina was not part of the CSK squad in 2020 and 2022 where both the times the Yellow Army failed to qualify for the playoffs. 

Trolling CSK for their early exit from the cash-rich league, fans pointed out how CSK missed Suresh Raina. Fans even suggested that CSK should have retained Raina over Dhoni. 

Suresh Raina in IPL 

Matches - 205 

Runs - 5528

Wickets - 25

AVG - 136.76

S/R - 32.52

100s - 1

50s - 39

Raina missed the IPL 2020 season sitting with bio-bubble fatigue while he was not picked by CSK in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Fans were not happy with CSK team management's decision to not pick Raina in the auction. Raina played 12 seasons of IPL with CSK when Chennai was banned he was named the captain of Gujarat Lions. After his stint in GL, he returned to CSK in 2018 helping the side win its third title. 

Chennai is one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL with four IPL titles, nine IPL finals and 11 playoff qualifications. Dhoni's side missed a trick this season but the fans hope that they can bounce back in the next season. 

