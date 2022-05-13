हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh trolls Suresh Raina after MS Dhoni's CSK get bowled out for 97, WATCH his epic reply

MI bundled out the MS Dhoni-led CSK for a mere 97 on Thursday (May 12). Not to forget, their lowest (79) had also come against Rohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings displayed one of their worst performances in IPL history, when they got out on their second-lowest total. 

MI bundled out the MS Dhoni-led CSK for a mere 97 on Thursday (May 12). Not to forget, their lowest (79) had also come against Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni played the only good knock from CSK, scoring 36 off 33 balls.

MI chased the total down in quick time, winning the game by 5 wickets and also knocking the defending champions out of the competition.

Courtesy this poor show, CSK were roasted on Twitter, as many fans felt that dropping Suresh Raina was not a fair and logical call. 

On the other hand, Raina himself was trolled by none other than Yuvraj Singh. 

Raina was sitting with Yuvraj when the team got out on 97. Yuvraj took potshot at Raina, asking him how he felt to see his former team get bowled out for a mere 97.

"Raina. Aapki team aaj 97 pe all out ho gayi hai. Kya kehna chahenge aap?" (Your team got bowled out for 97 tonight. What do you have to say?) 

In response, Raina came up with a gem of a reply: "Main nahi thha uss match mein" (I wasn't part of the match)."

Watch the video below:

With just 8 points from 12 games, it is all over for CSK in IPL 2022. They would aim to win their remaining two games in order to finish the tournament on a high.

Will Kashmiri Pandits ever get justice?