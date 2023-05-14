EXPLAINED: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings' Path To Securing Top-Two Finish In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a remarkable turnaround in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. After finishing ninth in the points table last year, they have bounced back and are now sitting at the second spot with seven wins from twelve matches. With MS Dhoni back at the helm, CSK's fortunes have changed, and they are now on the verge of making it to the playoffs. However, their focus is now on finishing in the top two spots, which will give them two chances of qualifying for the final.

The teams that finish in the top two spots have the advantage of having two chances to qualify for the final, while the teams placed third and fourth have to win every game after the league stage. Hence, the teams aim for a top-two finish to increase their chances of qualifying for the final. CSK's current position gives them a good chance of finishing in the top two, and here's how they can retain their second spot or even finish on top.

CSK has 15 points in their kitty and a strong net run rate (NRR) of +0.493, which means that NRR is not an issue for them. If they win their last two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, they will be confirmed to finish in the top two. However, their chances of finishing in the top two will become difficult if they lose one or both of their remaining matches.

If CSK loses now, their destiny will not be in their own hands, and their position in the points table will depend on the result of other teams. To avoid this, they need to win both their remaining matches to finish in the top two. Even with one win from this stage, they will qualify for the playoffs.

To finish at the top of the table, CSK needs to win both their remaining matches and hope that Gujarat Titans (GT) lose either to Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bangalore. GT is the only team that can register ten wins at this stage, and they need one win to qualify for the playoffs. The reigning champions will still be a strong contender to qualify for the playoffs even if they lose both their remaining matches.

Overall, CSK has bounced back strongly in IPL 2023, and with their current form, they have a good chance of finishing in the top two spots. They need to win both their remaining matches to secure their spot and even have a chance to finish at the top of the table. Their destiny is in their own hands, and they need to continue their winning momentum to achieve their target.