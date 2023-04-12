CSK Share Dhoni's Pic From IPL's Each Edition On Twitter To Mark His 200th Appearance As Franchise's Captain

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is all set to become the first-ever captain in Indian Premier League to lead a franchise in 200 games. Dhoni will achieve this feat when he appears to do the toss in the upcoming IPL 2023 clash vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Dhoni has played in 237 matches in IPL while leading in 213 games. Out of these 213, 199 have been played for CSK while he led now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) in 14 games in the year 2016. In 199 matches as the captain of CSK, MSD has won 120 games and has the winning percentage of 60.61.

In a twitter post dedicared to Dhoni, CSK shared his pic from each edition of IPL wherein he led the franchise. Not to forget, CSK were banned for 2 years (2016 and 2017 respectively) and Dhoni played for RPSG in those two years. While he led the Pune-based franchise in 2016, he stepped down as captain the next year after poor show with Australian batter Steve Smith taking charge. Dhoni returned as captain in 2018 as captain of CSK who were making a comeback after three years and won his side the third IPL title. CSK won the 2021 edition too, taking the number of titles won by franchise to four. CSK had earlier won in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Check out CSK's tribute to Dhoni on eve of his 200th appearance as franchise's captain:

Oh captain, our captain! _ pic.twitter.com/FXjN7UjbDy — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023

IPL 2023 is likely to be the last edition in which Dhoni, 41, will feature in the tournament. He had told Star Sports at the fag end of IPL 2022 that he will return for next edition as he wanted to finish his career in front of the home crowd. IPL is being held across India for the first time since 2019. In total, Dhoni has played in 237 games in IPL in which he has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09 and strike rate of 135.54. Dhoni has smashed 347 fours as well as 232 sixes respectively in the tournament.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hailed his captain on such a massive achievement. He also said that the best gift they can give Dhoni to mark his 200th appearance as CSK captain is a win against RR on Wednesday night. In IPL 2023, CSK has won 2 games out of 3 matches and sit at number 5 in the points table.