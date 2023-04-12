Ahead Of CSK vs RR Clash, MS Dhoni And Sanju Samson Bat Alongside In Nets; Watch Viral Video

Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of their captain Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni batting alongside in the nets with a very witty caption. The video is getting viral on Twitter and has already got half-a-million views by the time of writing of this article. In the video, one can see Sanju and Dhoni, in one frame, smashing the net bowlers as they prep for the upcoming CSK vs RR clash. RR wrote in the caption: "Will you stop watching this on loop? Definitely not". The 'Definitely Not' comment from Dhoni had gone viral in 2021 when he told the official broadcaster that he was not going to retire at the end of the season.

Watch the viral video of Samson and Dhoni below:

Will you stop watching this on loop?



"Definitely not" __ pic.twitter.com/WmT0DoDk2x — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2023

Chennai Super Kings' form in IPL 2023

Dhoni's CSK got off to a bad start in IPL 2023 with a loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). But since then, they have been on the winning side. CSK played Lucknow Super Giants after loss to GT and beat them by 12 runs to register their first win of the season. Next up was IPL's 'El Clasico' which CSK won by a big margin of 7 wickets. They are confident at the moment and face RR, who are beginning to look solid too. This season is likely to be the last for MSD, who had said last year that he was going to return to IPL next season as he wanted to play one last time in front of Chennai crowd.

Rajsthan Royals in good form

RR began IPL 2023 with a bang. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs to open their account in their opener of the tournament. However, they tasted defeat in the secon game, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 runs in a close contest. RR came back strongly after the defeat to register a dominant win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their third clash of the season.

In the IPL 2023 Points Table, RR sit at second spot with 2 wins from 2 matches while CSK with same number of wins in 3 games are at number 5. RR's NRR (2.067) puts them ahead of CSK. With win tonight, they can eclipse LSG (NRR 1.048) at the top.