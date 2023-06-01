CSK Star Devon Conway Makes U-Turn On 'Greatest Win In My Career' Statement After Criticism From NZ Fans

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) trophy, opening batter Devon Conway said that this win was the biggest victory of his career. Conway hit 672 runs in 16 matches of IPL an average of 51.69 and steike rate of 139.70. He gave CSK many great starts with the bat with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Their solid opening was one of the reasons CSK did well in the competition. Even skipper MS Dhoni could not stop praising them throughout the tournament.

Conway reciprocated the love for CSK by calling IPL 2023 win the best of his career. But as soon as he landed in New Zealand, the dashing batter has made a U-turn on his comments. "It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu (Gaikwad) and I plotted how we'll go about it. Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn't get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes," Conway was quoted as saying by ANI after the match.

Most runs across all formats (FC/LA/T20) in 2023:



1870 - Gill (35 inns), ave 60.32, 8 100s



1419 - Conway (33), ave 45.77, 3 100s



1406 - Rizwan (34), ave 56.24, 1 100



1363 - Kohli (29), ave 52.42, 5 100s



1329 - Markram (38), ave 41.53, 3 100s



2023 is Gill's year __ pic.twitter.com/svzSh5MY6t — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 30, 2023

However, Conway has now corrected this statement made and said that IPL win with CSK is the best T20 win of his career. He said that the best win of his career.

"I think it's the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn't say it's overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career," Conway told RNZ. "I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special," Conway added.

Conway said that the IPL experience was great and that he got of taste of playing under pressure of living up to expectations of the franchise.

"It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it's like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order," he told RNZ. "Getting that backing [to open] from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament," said Conway.