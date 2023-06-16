CSK Stars Set To Shine In MLC 2023 As Ambati Rayudu Joins Texas Super Kings, Coached By Stephen Fleming

Ambati Rayudu is set to join his fellow Chennai Super Kings teammates in the Major League Cricket as the Texas Super Kings unveil their signings for the upcoming 2023 season. The team will be under the guidance of Stephen Fleming, who previously coached the Super Kings in the IPL and SA20.

Ambati Rayudu will be playing for Texas Super Kings in MLC. pic.twitter.com/bRKQ50hNVS — _________ (@Suvhu0854) June 16, 2023

In addition to Rayudu, the Texas Super Kings have secured the services of other CSK stars such as the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, as well as South African batsman David Miller. Another CSK icon, Dwayne Bravo, who currently serves as a bowling coach for IPL teams, will also return as a player for the MLC competition.

Joining the Texas squad are Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams and South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who was the third-highest wicket-taker for the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural SA20. The draft picks for TSK include Sami Aslam, Rusty Theron, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Cody Chetty, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Lahiru Milantha, and Cameron Stevenson.

The coaching staff of the Texas Super Kings will feature Fleming as the head coach, supported by Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel as assistants. Gregory King will serve as the franchise's strength and conditioning coach, while Lakshmi Narayanan has been appointed as the team's High-Performance Analyst. Tommy Simsek will take on the role of the team's physiotherapist, and long-time CSK manager Russell Radhakrishnan will now also assume the position of TKS team manager.