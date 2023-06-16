Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Quickfire Fifty Lights Up Opening Match As Pune Beat Kolhapur

Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), organized by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), commenced with great fanfare on Thursday. In the opening match, the Kolhapur Taskars faced defeat against Puneri Bappa. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Pune team displayed a dominant performance, securing victory with eight wickets against the Kolhapur team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pawan Shah led Pune's pursuit of the 145-run target set by Kolhapur, exhibiting an aggressive and formidable start. Together, they forged an impressive partnership, accumulating 110 runs in a mere 10 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a scintillating innings of 64 runs off just 27 balls, laced with five boundaries and five sixes. Pawan Shah contributed a valuable 57 runs off 48 deliveries, including six fours and a six. Subsequently, Suraj Shinde and Yash Kshirsagar guided Pune to a resounding victory. Suraj Shinde scored 11 runs, while Yash Kshirsagar remained unbeaten at 48 runs. Shreyas Chavan and Taranjeet Singh each claimed a wicket for the Kolhapur team.

Kolhapur managed to amass a total of 144 runs during their innings. Pune's skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, elected to bowl first and made an immediate impact by dismissing Ankit Bavane, who had played an impressive knock of 72 runs off 57 balls, embellished with seven fours and a six. Despite their efforts, the Kolhapur Taskars reached a total of 144 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. Kedar Jadhav (25 runs off 22 balls, including three fours and a six) and Ankit Bavane provided a quick start for Kolhapur. Rohan Damle broke their partnership by dismissing Kedar Jadhav. Later, Nausad Shaikh emerged as the top scorer for Kolhapur with his contribution of 20 runs off 24 balls. Kolhapur concluded their innings with 144 runs on the board, having lost seven wickets.

Ankit Bavane and Kedar Jadhav formed a formidable opening partnership for Kolhapur, amassing 65 runs in eight overs. Following the dismissal of captain Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bavane shouldered the responsibility and played a magnificent innings, notching up 72 runs off 57 balls. Unfortunately, Nausad Shaikh failed to contribute to the scoreboard, scoring zero runs. The three wickets taken by the Pune bowlers prevented any other batsman from settling in and establishing partnerships.