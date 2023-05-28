CSK Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, May 28

The IPL 2023 Final is here with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at loggerheads. The match will be played at the grand Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and setting could not have been better. MS Dhoni playing in the summit clash makes the occasion even more special. One still does not know whether this will be his last season or not but Dhoni will be certainly be aiming for a record-equalling fifth title for CSK. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, his apprentice, will not let his mentor take the trophy away so easily. GT are the defending champions and they have played like one in this season. CSK and GT, co-incidentally, played the opening game of the season and are set to close the league too on Sunday night. But only one of them will be called 'Champions' at the end of the match.

GT have a slight advantage over CSK as they are playing at home. CSK have thrived in the conditions at home where the slow and low nature of the pitches help his spinners to do well. But in Ahmedabad, the ball will come nicely on to the bat and CSK's pacers will have to play a bigger role in creating impact on the match. Watch out for Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Devon Conway, who have been impressive together at the top for Chennai. Rashid Khan will be play a big role for GT as the Afghan does not need any help from the pitch to make an impact. He will try and deceive the CSK batters in air and his variations will be quite handy in the home conditions.

CSK vs GT Dream11 Team

Captain: Shubhman Gill

Vice-captain: Devin Conway

Wicketkeeper: Riddhiman Saha

Batsmen: David Miller, Manohar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey

Bowler: Maheesh, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Shami

All Rounder: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali.

CSK vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, , Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

GT vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Manda.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, :Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade