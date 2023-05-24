CSK Vs GT Qualifier 1 Clocks 2.5 Crore Concurrent Viewers Online As Jio Cinema Sets New World Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered their 10th Indian Premier League final after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 of the 16th edition of the tournament. It was a superb all-round show by CSK at home wherein their batter and bowlers played as per the conditions. After asked to bat first by GT, CSK put up 172 for 7 in 20 overs, which included a stunning 60-run knock by young Ruturaj Gaikwad. The innings included 7 fours and 1 six respectively and was one of the big reasons why CSK managed a good total at Chepauk. Not to forget, his opening partner Devon Conway also struck a 40 off 34 balls to give CSK a solid start with the bat. CSK's middle order crumbled but the bowlers ensured they got the team over the line with a brilliant performance.

CSK used five five bowlers and all of them picked at least one wicket. Four of them finished with 2 wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a spell of 2 for 18 from 4 overs. CSK maintained their unbeaten winning record over GT. In four meetings so far, GT have not been able to beat CSK even once. At the same time, Jio Cinema, the official digital broadcast partners, also set a new word record.

Jio Cinema sets new world record

JioCinema clocked 2.5 crore concurrent viewers during the Qualifier 1. The live streaming platform not only broke its own record for the third time this season but also equalled the World Record set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup. Earlier, on April 17, 2.4 crores had come to watch MS Dhoni’s CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This record was set after bettering the one they set on April 12th of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 Crore, again when Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes against Rajasthan Royals.