CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 61 in Chennai, 730PM IST, May 14

A crushing nine-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals has resulted in a huge blow to Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff qualification scenario but now the Nitish Rana-led team have to focus on the upcoming clash against the Chennai Super Kings. The two-time IPL champions will face MS Dhoni's CSK on Sunday night. KKR are desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand are currently placed second in the IPL standings and they will look to seal their playoff spot with another win in the 2023 season. The two sides have clashed 30 times against each other, out of which 19 times Chennai got the better of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 61 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: May 14, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No. 61 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy

Graeme Smith (in HT) said "I am shocked to see the level of fandom of MS Dhoni everywhere, he has a huge fanbase & loved even in South Africa". pic.twitter.com/DiylWpeazV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 61 Predicted 11

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.