LIVE | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni Vs Nitish Rana

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play hosts to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 61 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023) to be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. CSK, with 15 points from 12 matches, have almost sealed their spot in the playoffs. A win tonight will confirm their spot. On the other hand, a loss for KKR will end their campaign in Chennai. They are on 10 points after 12 matches and if they lose to CSK, it will be curtains for them in IPL 2023.

KKR are coming into this match on back of loss vs Rajasthan Royals. CSK, on the other hand, have been on a winning run. It will tough for Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR to overcome the CSK challenge. The MS Dhoni-led side have a balanced side. It will be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes makes it to CSK playing XI tonight or not.

