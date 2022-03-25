CSK vs KKR IPL 1st Match Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live in India

The biggest T20 League in the world IPL will return to action on Saturday (March 26) with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Chennai Super Kings. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The inaugural match will be a repeat of last year's final between CSK and KKR.

Surprisingly, MS Dhoni has stepped down from his CSK captaincy role and will play like a regular wicket-keeper batsman. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the Yellow Army and it will be tough for him to fill in the shoes of MSD. Along with his, all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss the opening fixture as he just returned to the training camp on Thursday (March 24).

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have a lot of fresh faces in the dressing room and it will be interesting to see their gameplan entering this fixture. Ajinkya Rahane with Venkatest Iyer is likely open the innings for them as Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in their first game of the IPL 2022.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match:

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match will be played on 26 March, Saturday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match be played?

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be broadcast?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Network. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.

Where can I live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match online?

The live-streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.