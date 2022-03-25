हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK vs KKR IPL 1st Match Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live in India

First Match of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming details.

CSK vs KKR IPL 1st Match Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live in India
Source: Twitter

The biggest T20 League in the world IPL will return to action on Saturday (March 26) with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Chennai Super Kings. The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The inaugural match will be a repeat of last year's final between CSK and KKR.

Surprisingly, MS Dhoni has stepped down from his CSK captaincy role and will play like a regular wicket-keeper batsman. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the Yellow Army and it will be tough for him to fill in the shoes of MSD. Along with his, all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss the opening fixture as he just returned to the training camp on Thursday (March 24).

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have a lot of fresh faces in the dressing room and it will be interesting to see their gameplan entering this fixture. Ajinkya Rahane with Venkatest Iyer is likely open the innings for them as Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR in their first game of the IPL 2022.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match:

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match will be played on 26 March, Saturday.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match be played?

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match start?

 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League  match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders be broadcast?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Network. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.

Where can I live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match online?

The live-streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streamingCSK vs KKR Live
Next
Story

IPL 2022: RR's social media team fired after cheap dig at captain Sanju Samson, check tweets

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Yogi 2.0 Cabinet -- Analysis of Yogi Adityanath's 'Special 52'