CSK vs KKR IPL 2022: WWE superstar Seth Rollins sends special message to KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer ahead of CSK clash, WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opens with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (March 26). One of the players to watch in the IPL 2022 opener will be KKR’s star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who took the 2021 edition by storm and went on to make his Team India debut also last year.

It is no secret that the Madhya Pradesh and KKR all-rounder Iyer is a big WWE fan. In a chat with bcci.tv last year, Iyer had revealed that he considers WWE superstar Undertaker as one of his idols. On Saturday, ahead of the IPL 2022 opener, Iyer received a speal message from another WWE superstar – Seth Rollins – through social media.

Venkatesh Iyer was retained by KKR before the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month after a phenomenal show in the 2021 edition of the tournament where he scored 370 runs in 10 games at 41.11 with four half-centuries. He also picked three wickets during the tournament.

During a recent interview on WWE, the Team India youngster revealed that he was a huge fan of Seth Rollins and the former WWE champion surprised Venkatesh during the interview with a special message.

“Venkatesh...my man. It is I, the visionary, the revolutionary, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. And I am so, no surprises here, that you are a huge fan of mine. My friend, that feels so good. But you got Indian Premier League ahead of you. So you need my blessing to go and grab that cup. So prepare yourself to be blessed by the visionary and go on and burn it down,” he said.

WWE shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption, “@wwerollins’ message for @kkriders’ @venkatesh.iyer2512 ahead of #IPL.”

Watch Seth Rollins message for Venkatesh Iyer here…

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 38 is just around the corner and Rollins is yet to be part of the fixture with reports saying that he is likley to face Cody Rhodes at the mega event.

Iyer continued from where he left off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final as he blasted a 47-ball 87 in an intra-squad practice match on Wednesday (March 23). IPL 2021 runner-up KKR will open the 2022 campaign against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26)

The teams were divided into two groups – Team Gold and Team Purple. Venkatesh Iyer, who will once again open the innings, hit a brilliant 47-ball 87 in the Team Gold’s score of 204/6. He looked in touch in the short highlight video released by KKR.