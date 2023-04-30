CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 41 in Chennai, 330PM IST, April 30

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at Chepauk. The Kings from Punjab have blown hot and cold in the season so far with 4 wins and losses each from 8 games. They lose one to win the next as consistency has not been their best friend in this tournament. Onus will be on skipper Shikhar Dhawan who is fit again and will aim to revive the campaign for his side. The Preity Zinta-owned franchise won't have it easy as an in-form CSK is up against them.

Chennai have played brilliant cricket so far. Dhoni has led the troop well as Chennai have kept finding heroes in one game or the other. They fell short by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals and will target another win to improve their position in the standings. CSK are currently placed on fourth spot with five wins from 8 games. There are two more teams with same number of wins from 8 matches. That means the race for playoffs is getting serious and the current top 4 sides will fight it out for top 2 finish at the end of the group stage. From table point of view, a win is very important for Chennai on Sunday.

Off to see the headmaster of our school! _ https://t.co/ym5HaNjLi3 pic.twitter.com/tbn4XGzIUI— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2023

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya

Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Chennai vs Punjab Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, MS Dhoni(C), TU Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(C), SM Curran, Sikandar Raza, A Taide, LS Livingstone, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma(wk), RD Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada