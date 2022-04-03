CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone smashes maiden fifty, records season's longest six - WATCH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone finally showed his worth as he smashed his maiden IPL fifty in Match 11 of IPL 2022 vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He had luck on his side as he was dropped early on in the innings by Ambati Rayudu at short third man but he made great use of the opportunity and smashed 5 sixes and 5 fours each.

The English player was bought at the IPL Mega Auction for a whopping sum of Rs 11.5 crore and on Sunday he ensured that Punjab Kings owners were not disappointed.

He also hit the longest six recorded in this edition of IPL, by hitting a massive 108 meters six.

Check out some of the shots and fan reactions below:

Earlier, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja finally won the toss and decided to bowl first. CSK are in search of their first win. MS Dhoni did not disappointed fans as CSK got off to a good start by picking two quick wickets. Dhoni turned back the clock with a terrific run-out of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.