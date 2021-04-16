CSK vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja's stellar show in field pays rich dividends for Chennai Super Kings - WATCH

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are having a great day on the field. The team in their second Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings on Friday started off on a great note, with seamer Deepak Chahar ripping apart the Punjab top-order.

If Chahar has been on top with the ball, his teammate Ravindra Jadeja went on to produce some stellar fielding efforts, which saw Punjab lose their two premier batsmen KL Rahul and Chris Gayle cheaply.

It all started in the fifth delivery of the opening over, when a slight hesitation between Gayle and Rahul led to Jadeja making use of the extra second and executing a brilliant run-out to send the Punjab skipper back in the dugout for 5 off 7 balls.

You don't run a risky single to Sir Jadeja, You just don't. pic.twitter.com/dI8XZ80ync — Abhi (@AbhiDusted) April 16, 2021

After the brilliant run-out effort, Jadeja went on to produce another brilliant fielding display, and this time Gayle ended up being on the receiving end. In the third delivery of the fifth over, Jadeja dived forward to pluck a sharp low catch, which brought and end to Gayle's stay in the middle. The Windies cricketer was dismissed on 10 from the same number of balls.

#CSKvPBKS #MSDhoni Sir Jadeja has mastered the art of fielding. His squad can always rely on him for catching a ball. He has also shown off his fielding skills in the field too. Undoubtedly, he is one of the finest fielder First with run out, second with this catch! Wonder. pic.twitter.com/mRpL3OhJFI — Fenil Kothari CA (@fenilkothari) April 16, 2021

Rahul had scored 91 from 50 balls, while Gayle had 40 off 28 deliveries in Punjab's previous contest against Rajasthan Royals, which the former won by four runs.

Meanwhile, Chahar's clinical spell, which saw the Haryana seamer finish his four-over quote with figures reading 13/4 helped CSK restrict Punjab for a paltry 106/8 in 20 overs.