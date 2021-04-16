CSK vs PBKS: Deepak Chahar impresses India coach Ravi Shastri with his clinical show against Punjab Kings

Deepak Chahar had a brilliant outing in the Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings as the seamer helped Chennai Super Kings dictate proceedings, after they invited KL Rahul and co. to bat first.

The bowler went on to finish his four-over quota with clinical figures reading 13/4, which helped CSK restrict Punjab on a paltry 106/8. Chahar scalped the price wickets of opener Mayank Agarwal (0), Chris Gayle (10), Deepak Hooda (10) and Nicholas Pooran (0).

Such was the 28-year-old show in Wankhede on Friday evening that even Team India head coach heaped praises about the Haryana seamer. Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to laud Chahar and wrote: "Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant."

Meanwhile, Chahar credited the swing the track offered for his exploits and also spoke about contracting the novel coronavirus in the previous edition held in UAE and how it impacted his game.

"I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine."

"We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 swill be easy for us and hopefully we will finish well and keep the run rate high," Chahar said during the innings break.