Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is dubbed as the ‘Southern derby’ in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). Ahead of the encounter, it was time for old mates to catch up during a training session on the eve of the clash.

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli met his rival teammate and CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja, during the practice session and exchanged pleasantries. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was far more excited as he caught up with members of his former team.

Du Plessis rushed to hug CSK coach Stephen Fleming before going up to meet Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius. Du Plessis then went on to meet CSK all-rounder Mitchell Santner followed by assistant coach Michael Hussey.

CSK captain Jadeja was also seen exchanging jokes with former teammate and RCB leg-spinner Karn Sharma. Another one of old CSK recruits playing catch-up was RCB and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Du Plessis is confident his players will not be under pressure when they clash against the Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings in the ‘Southern Derby’. Over the years, the contest between RCB and CSK – the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions – has become one of the most-anticipated clashes of the tournament, and pressure and emotions are high both on and off the field.

Watch RCB players catching up with CSK team members...

However, Du Plessis, who took over the reins of the side from long-serving skipper Virat Kohli, allayed fears on Tuesday that his side would likely buckle under pressure. Speaking on RCB Bold Diaries, the former South African captain – who was also part of the CSK camp between 2018 and 2021 – said, “No, we’re obviously playing some nice cricket at the moment, so we’ve got a bit of form going into the match. But we also know that Chennai are a team that you can never write off.

“They’ve got some incredible cricketers there. So, it’s going to be a great game, and I’m looking forward to that. (Australian pace bowler Josh) Hazlewood has joined us, it’s nice for him as well; it’s his first game back, and he’s also playing against his old team.”

Du Plessis had been an integral part of the CSK squad from 2011 to 2021. Ahead of IPL 2022, he was not retained by the franchise and was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crore. RCB have won a total of 3 matches in their 4 outings in IPL 2022, while CSK have lost their first 4 matches.

(with agencies inputs)