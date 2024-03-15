IPL 2024 could not have asked for a better match to be its opening game as the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. This edition of the Indian Premier League is of huge importance to MS Dhoni and Virat Koli. It could be Dhoni's last IPL as the CSK captain is already 42 years old and his body may not be able to cope up with the challenges on the field next year.

At the same time, Kohli's team RCB have never won the championship and it will mean a lot for Faf du Plessis and Co to finally get their hands on the trophy. Kohli, who led the team for many years, quit captaincy ahead of IPL 2022 but wants to finish his IPL career here in Bengaluru only, possible with the elusive silverware in his hands.

CSK look very strong on paper

Dhoni and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan have put out a brilliant squad on the paper after making some valuable buys at the IPL 2024 auction in December 2023. They have a good mix of experienced players and young legs.

Their two huge concerns are the fitness of batters Shivam Dube and Devon Conway. They have been a big reason behind CSK's several wins in the last 3 seasons. It is highly likely that either both or one of them does not feature in the playing 11 in the first two weeks of IPL, including the opening game against RCB.

All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, who had a great time playing the Test series vs England, stroking a century in one of the games. Deepak Chahar returns and would want to make a statement with a good show in this edition of IPL.

How do RCB look this year?

RCB's batting looks solid as ever. There is Virat Kohli. There is Glenn Maxwell. Faf du Plessis leads. If these three have a good IPL, RCB should easily make it to the playoffs. But to win the league, you need the whole team to fire. That is why it is important that the local talent in form of Anuj Rawat, Rajat Patidar, Karn Sharma step and be counted.

Our RCB camp just got a whole lot Deep-er with Akash's arrival __#PlayBold #____RCB #Homecoming #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/EyswZ3iMO9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 15, 2024

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing 11s

RCB should have it easy while picking their playing 11s as they do not have any major injury concern in the camp. CSK may replace Conway with Rachin Ravindra at the top.

CSK Probable XI vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Mustafizur Rahman.

RCB Probable XI vs CSK: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj