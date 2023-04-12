CSK Vs RR IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11: Will Maheesh Theekshana Play First Game Of Season For MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to their fortress Chepauk as they host Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in match No. 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. MS Dhoni’s side have won a couple of matches in a row this season and will look to keep their winning run going but have a couple of injury concerns in their side as well.

Pacer Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Ben Stokes both are unavailable for CSK’s second home game of the season. Chahar is nursing a hamstring injury, which he suffered after bowling just one over against Mumbai Indians in the last match, while Stokes has a toe injury.

Dhoni will have the comfort of knowing that the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will be available for the four-time champions for the first time this season. Off-spinner Theekshana made his IPL debut last season and claimed 12 wickets in 9 matches for CSK at an average of 21.75 and economy rate of 7.46.

With conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium favouring slow bowlers, Dhoni will be tempted to play both Theekshana and all-rounder Moeen Ali apart from Mitchell Santner in the match. Dwaine Pretorius could be left out in that case as Devon Conway will be expected to be the fourth overseas player.

Ravindra Jadeja is the other spin bowling option for Dhoni in the match as well. The Royals, on the other hand, don’t have any injury concerns. They have plenty of slow bowling options as well with Ravichandran Ashwin back at the home ground apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Murugan Ashwin.

Both sides have explosive batters at the top with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler in top form for both sides. CSK can name three overseas player if they bat first with in-form Ajinkya Rahane getting a ‘home game’ and can be replaced by Theekshana or Sisanda Magala as the Impact Player.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal