Ravindra Jadeja Has A Gift In Mind For MS Dhoni As 'Captain Cool' Completes 200th Match As CSK Captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is sitting on cusp of another big record in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). On Wednesday night, after appearing at the toss with Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, Dhoni will write his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever captain to lead a franchise in 200 matches. Dhoni has led in this T20 league for 213 times already. But this record also includes his stint with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016. The RR clash will be the 200th time Dhoni will lead a side wearing the yellow jersey.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on the eve of the match, spoke to media about the legacy of his captain. He also said that team wants to gift Dhoni a win to mark the occasion.

"What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," Jadeja said.

Dhoni's IPL numbers

Dhoni has played in 237 matches in IPL so far. He has accumulated 5,004 runs in the T20 league at an average of 39.09 with strike rate of 135.54. He has also struck 24 fifties in the tournament while he has 232 sixes to his name.

As far as his captaincy record is concerned, Dhoni has won four titles as CSK captain. His win percentage in IPL as captain is 58.96. In 213 matches that he has captained in, Dhoni has won 125 matches while losing in 87 games.

Where are CSK placed in IPL 2023 Points Table?

CSK have won 2 games from 3 matches so far in IPL 2023 and are currently placed at number 5 spot in the points table. There are 5 teams with exactly same wins in 3 matches but what differs them is the NRR. CSK lose to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their tournament opener. But came back strongly to win close match vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before they beat long-time rivals Mumbai Indians.