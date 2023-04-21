CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 29 in Chennai, 730PM IST, April 21

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. MS Dhoni’s side are currently in third place with 6 points from 5 match and can join Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants as the third team with 8 points in IPL 2023 on Friday night.

Aiden Markram’s SRH, on the other hand, are near the bottom of the table with just 2 wins from 5 matches – just ahead of Delhi Capitals in 9th place. CSK have a massive edge when it comes to matches between the two sides, having won 13 out of the 18 games so far.

Dhoni’s team also have a 70 per cent win-record in Chepauk, the best among any of the teams in IPL at a single ground. However, they were stunned by Rajasthan Royals in their last match here and SRH will draw inspiration from this fact.

CSK have some injury issue to deal with as it is still uncertain whether Ben Stokes will be available for the match. All-rounder Mitchell Santner has recovered from illness and should be available for match against SRH although Sisanda Magala is still ruled out.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 29 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: April 21, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No. 29 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 29 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Mitchell Santner

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Akeal Hosein/Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande