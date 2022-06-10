CSK's Hari Nishaanth gets married, here's how MS Dhoni's team wished cricketer

Chennai Super Kings player C Hari Nishaanth got hitched on Thursday (June 9) and his IPL team congratulated him with a tweet on Friday. Nishaanth, who's yet to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), plays for domestic cricket team of Tamil Nadu regularly.

"Hari got hitched! Here’s to the one where we pronounce you Super Couple!", Chennai Super Kings congratulated C Hari Nishaanth.

Checkout the post here...

Super Kings congratulated Hari with a 30-second video of the newly married couple from their Twitter account. The video featured the newlyweds smiling at the big event.

Talking about C Hari Nishaanth's career, the 25-year-old batsman had an excellent run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 under veteran Dinesh Karthik as captain. Hari scored 246 runs with an average of 41 including a crucial knock of 35 in the final of the tournament.

CSK bought him for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs this season but didn't give him a chance to showcase his skills. It was tough to give him a chance due to the bad season MS Dhoni's team had. Nishaanth did get his chance for the Tamil Nadu First-Class team in 2019-2020 but couldn't impress much. After that, he also failed to perform consistently in List A cricket but did showed some impressive batting skills in the domestic T20 matches.

The four-time champions suffered a horrific season this IPL 2022 as they finished ninth in the points table with just 4 wins out of the 14 games they played. Hopefully, in the next season, the young player will get management and Dhoni's nod and get to make his debut in IPL 2023.