MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni to lead CSK again in IPL 2023? Chennai captain makes a BIG statement

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is only getting older every year and every year in IPL he is asked that one question, related to his retirement.

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is loved all over the world for his calm nature and comosure as the captain. Not just that, he has led teams to many trophies as captain without changing anything about him

Apart from 3 ICC titles, he has led CSK to four IPL titles and one Champions League title as well. Dhoni is only getting older every year and every year at IPL he is asked that one question, related to his retirement. Fans want to know every season whether Dhoni will comeback to play for CSK again next year. 

In 2020, when CSK had a very bad season, when they could not qualify for playoffs for the first time, he was asked this question. His answer 'definitely not' took a cult status and eventually became a tag line for CSK, and also made it to their merchandise and T-shirts. 

Dhoni has gone on to play two seasons after that, even winning the 2021 season for the Chennai franchise.

On Friday (May 20), Dhoni was asked again if he would come back to play on 2023.  

This is what he replied: "Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans."

He went on to say tha hopefully next year, IPL will be held at all placed and he will be able to thank all the venues he has played and won in. 

"And also, hopefully next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because you know we can't really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," said Dhoni. 

