CSK's Moeen Ali smashes 26 in Trent Boult over vs RR, records IPL 2022's second-fastest 50

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Moeen Ali, who was having an ordinary season with the bat, finally found his mojo back, albeit in their last match of IPL 2022 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR). Moeen batted almost through the CSK innings after skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. 

CSK got off to a bad start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu in succession. But Moeen stood firm at one end, scoring at a quick rate. 

He, in fact, started off in blazing fashion, smashing RR's New Zealand recruit Trent Boult for back-to-back boundaries. He hit him for a big six on the first ball the over and then continue hitting brutally and smashed five consecutive fours, to make it 26 from the over. 

Moeen was looking set for his first hundred this season, however he fell short by 7 runs and got out on 93. 

Apart from him, none of the other batters shon with MS Dhoni being the second-highest scorer with 26 off 28 balls. 

In the end, Chennai managed to put 150/6 on the board and Moeen's innings looks even more important in that regard as 93 of these runs came off his bat. This is Moeen's best score in IPL 2022.

 

 

