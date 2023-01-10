CT vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 1 CT vs PRL in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, 9PM IST, January 10

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is part of Paarl Royals’ in the inaugural edition of the SA20, has said that his side has a lot of experienced World Cup-winning players and franchise title winners and it will help them in dealing with the pressure situations in the league. The Royals will take on home side MI Cape Town in the opening game of SA20 T20 League 2023 at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 10).

Talking before a training session on Sunday at the franchise’s home ground of Boland Park, Shamsi said he’s looking forward to the match-ups in SA20 and believes the pitches will vary at the six venues. The World No. 6 T20I bowler initially spoke about returning to the Royals franchise and shared his thoughts on the current Paarl Royals squad.

“It’s really nice to be back with the Royals franchise, having played in the IPL as well. At the Paarl Royals, I think we’ve got a good squad which is very balanced with the right mix of youth and experience. The other aspect is that we have a lot of winners in our team, who have won big titles around the world, whether it’s the World Cup or the IPL for instance, so that experience counts a lot in those pressure situations,” said Shamsi in a media release.

Since his T20I debut in 2017, Shamsi has picked up 73 wickets in just 59 matches at an economy of 7.14, and says he always thrives under pressure.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA20 Match No. 1 Details

Venue: Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

Date & Time: January 10, 9pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounder: Sam Curran, Duan Jansen

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Bjorn Fortuin

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match No. 1 Predicted 11

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (C), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, E Jones, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Cameron Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin