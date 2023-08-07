trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645840
LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 11 Livestreaming, Dream11 Prediction: When And Where To Watch DA Vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Here are all the details about Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 11 Livestreaming, Dream11 Prediction: When And Where To Watch DA Vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India Image Source: Twitter

Dambulla Aura and Jaffna Kings are set to lock horns in match no. 11 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 on Monday, August 7 at the Pallekele International Stadium. Dambulla Aura are led by Kusal Mendis and they have performed well in the tournament so far. They lost the opener against Galle Titans but it was only after the match went right down to the Super Over.

The Jaffna Kings of Thisara Perera were defeated by the Aura by eight wickets later to establish their dominance. The Aura, who were given the assignment of fielding first, held the Kings to 129 runs in 20 overs while losing seven wickets. (Sarfaraz Khan Ties Knot With Romana Jahur: Couple Met During A Cricket Match, Know Their Love Story)

When is Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 will be held on Monday, August 7.

Where is Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 start?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 on TV in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Dream11 Prediction

icket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, S Samarawickrama, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Kusal Perera , Charith Asalanka, A Fernando

All-Rounders: Thisara Perera, D De Silva, D Wellalage, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: M Theekshana

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 11 Predicted 11

Dambulla Aura: Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ravindu Fernando, Noor Ahmad.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardus Viljoen.

