Sarfaraz Khan Ties Knot With Romana Jahur: Couple Met During A Cricket Match, Know Their Love Story

Know all about the love story of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and partner Romana Jahur.

Aug 07, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan Ties Knot With Romana Jahur: Couple Met During A Cricket Match, Know Their Love Story Sarfaraz Khan with wife Romana Jahur. (Image source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot with partner Romana Jahur recently. Jahur is from Shopian, a district of Jammu and Kashmir. The video of Sarfaraz and his wife is going viral at the moment. Let us take you through their love story in detail.

Safaraz who plays for DC in the Indian Premier League (IPL) wore a black sherwani during his wedding ceremony in Kashmir. Khan got married at the village of his in-laws and the ceremony videos and photos went viral.

How did they meet?


Sarfaraz met Romana during a cricket match in Delhi when the Kashmir-born was in the stadium to watch an IPL clash. Both started talking and built up a friendship pretty quickly which later turned into love.

Romana Jahur and Sarfaraz Khan's cousin were classmates in college, and their families were acquainted before the pair had even met. After becoming friends with Romana for a few months, Khan's cousin learned that he was in love with Jahur and wanted to marry him. Jahur had introduced Khan to Romana.

Sarfaraz himself posted a picture with his bride on his official Instagram account, with a caption, “Alhamdulillah married”. The post drew comments from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle apart from his Mumbai Ranji Trophy teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

“Kya baat hai bahut bahut badhai,” Suryakumar Yadav replied on the post. Other Team India cricketers like Axar Patel, Umran Malik and Ruturaj Gaikwad all wished Sarfaraz Khan from West Indies.

Sarfaraz, aged 25, boasts an impressive track record, having played 39 first-class matches, accumulating 3,559 runs including 13 centuries, with a remarkable highest score of 301 not out. His batting average stands at an impressive 74.14.

