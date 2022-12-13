Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 11 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch DA vs KF LPL 2022 match online and on TV?
Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons in Lanka Premier League 2022 match here to be played in Kandy, on Tuesday, December 13.
Table toppers Kandy Falcons will take on bottom-placed Dambulla Aura in Match No. 11 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 in Kandy on Tuesday (December 13). Wanindu Hasaranga-led Falcons will be keep to bounce back in the league after losing their first match to Galle Gladiators by 12 runs on Monday (December 12).
Dambulla are yet to win a game this season and are placed in the last position in the points table. They conceded the previous match by a significant margin of 51 runs after Jaffna posted a total of 240 runs for the loss of four wickets.
For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. However, Fletcher was sent back to the pavilion by Thushara for 8 runs. Ashen Bandara was the team’s highest scorer with 41 not out of 30 balls.
Galle Gladiators ends Kandy Falcons unbeaten streak! GG won by 12 runs.#WinTogether #LPLT20 #LPL2022 pic.twitter.com/mhA1QGdPhX — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) December 12, 2022
Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF):
When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) start?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be played on December 13, Tuesday.
Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) be played?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be hosted in Kandy.
What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) begin?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?
The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) Predicted 11
Dambulla Aura: Shavon Daniel, Ravindu Fernando, Tom Abell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Sikandar Raza, MADI Hemantha, Jordan Cox, K Ratnayake, Pramod Liyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara
Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, ADS Fletcher, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Carlo Brathwaite, PHKD Mendis, S Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan
Dambulla Aura (DA) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Carlos Brathwaite
Bowlers: Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Pramod Liyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara
Captain: Pathum Nissanka
Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa
