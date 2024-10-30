Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814063https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/danni-wyatt-moves-to-royal-challengers-bengaluru-from-up-warriorz-2814063.html
NewsCricket
DANNI WYATT

Danni Wyatt Moves To Royal Challengers Bengaluru From UP Warriorz

The 22-year-old Wyatt, who did not find any takers at the inaugural WPL auction last year, also bowls off-break occasionally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 09:07 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Danni Wyatt Moves To Royal Challengers Bengaluru From UP Warriorz

Star English cricketer batter Danni Wyatt will be turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in next year's Women's Premier League, having being traded from UP Warriorz, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Wyatt, who did not find any takers at the inaugural WPL auction last year, also bowls off-break occasionally.

"England attacking batter Danni Wyatt is set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season following a successful trade from UP Warriorz (UPW)," the WPL said in a statement.

"Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee," the organisers added.

Wyatt brings a wealth of experience to RCB, having played 164 T20 Internationals for England, the highest number for any English player in the shortest format.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK