Danni Wyatt Moves To Royal Challengers Bengaluru From UP Warriorz

Star English cricketer batter Danni Wyatt will be turning out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in next year's Women's Premier League, having being traded from UP Warriorz, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Wyatt, who did not find any takers at the inaugural WPL auction last year, also bowls off-break occasionally.

"England attacking batter Danni Wyatt is set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season following a successful trade from UP Warriorz (UPW)," the WPL said in a statement.

"Originally acquired by UPW in the auction for INR 30 lakhs, Wyatt will move to RCB at her existing fee," the organisers added.

Wyatt brings a wealth of experience to RCB, having played 164 T20 Internationals for England, the highest number for any English player in the shortest format.