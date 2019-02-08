हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DRS

Daryl Mitchell's controversial LBW raises new debate on DRS

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20I in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game against India in Auckland.

Daryl Mitchell&#039;s controversial LBW raises new debate on DRS
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

An inside edge was apparent even without the Hotspot technology, but New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell fell to a contentious leg-before-wicket (lbw) call during the second T20 International against India, which also triggered a debate on the spirit of the game.

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20I in Wellington, was at the center of a massive Decision Review System (DRS) controversy during the second game at Eden Gardens in Auckland. 

He was given out lbw to Krunal Pandya in the seventh over of New Zealand's innings by the on-field umpires and opted for a review on the insistence of his skipper Kane Williamson, who was at the non-striker's end. 

TV replays clearly showed there was an inside edge and a huge spot on the hotspot could also be detected as the ball passed the bat, but he was still given out by third umpire Shaun Haig.

"This is a horror decision," said the on-air commentators. 

Williamson expressed his dismay to the umpires and asked Mitchell to stop. 

The situation became a little animated when former Indian captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a word with Williamson and the umpire in the presence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

But in the end, the on-field umpires went by the rule book and Mitchell had to make his way back to the dugout. 

The only way Mitchell could have survived was if Rohit had called him back after replays on the big screen made it clear that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the batsman's pads.

But the Kiwis, who are bestowed the spirit of the game award by the ICC quite often, had to accept the controversial call.

India went on to win the second match by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. The two sides will now lock horns in the series-decider at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 10. 

DRSIndia vs New ZealandCricketDaryl MitchellICCKrunal PandyaKane WilliamsonMS DhoniRohit Sharma
