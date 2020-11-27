David Warner, Aaron Finch continue their run of big partnerships against India

Australian openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch put on 156 runs for the first wicket in the first One-day International to continue their run of big partnerships against India. The duo took just over 27 overs for that and laid a strong platform for their team to build a huge 374-run total at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The two are among the top 10 opening pairs in terms of number of runs they have scored as an opening pair. They have scored 3,496 runs in 69 innings at an average of 51.41. Of this aggregate, almost one-third have been scored against India. They now have 1,148 runs at 95.66.

Out of the 11 century stands they have put together, four have come against India and they all have been big ones -- 187, 231, 258 not out and 156, according to ESPNCricinfo.com

Both batsmen have a very good record against India, with Finch scoring 1,325 runs in 30 matches at an average of 47.32.

Warner, on the other hand, has played just 20 ODIs against India and has scored 947 runs at 50.38.

While Finch has four hundreds, Warner has three centuries.

On Friday, Warner was more circumspect as he made 69 off 76 deliveries with just six boundaries whereas Finch made 114 off 124 balls with nine fours and two sixes.