David Warner becomes first player in IPL history to record this impressive feat

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Tuesday (November 3) became the first player in history to score 500 or more runs in 6 consecutive seasons of IPL. Warner finished the IPL 2020 league stage with 529 runs from 14 games.

Warner scored 692, 641, 848, 562 and 528 runs in his previous five IPL seasons respectively. It must be noted that Warner was banned from IPL 2018 for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal against South Africa.

He currently sits at the second position in the Orange Cap race behind KL Rahul (670 runs). Warner will have the chance to win his record-extending fourth Orange Cap as Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab is already out of IPL 2020 while Warner-led SRH have qualified for the IPL 2020 Playoffs.

Warner led SRH into the Playoffs in emphatic fashion, scoring an unbeaten 85* (off 58 balls; 4x10, 6x1), beating Mumbai Indians in the final league game of IPL 2020.

Chasing Mumbai Indians sub-par total of 149, SRH’s opening pair of Warner and Saha chased down the target in just 17.1 overs, engaging in a mammoth 151-run unbeaten opening stand.

The duo looked in imperious touch and left no margins for error. They took the match by the scruff of the neck – both completing their half-centuries.

Warner just took off after completing his 48th IPL half-century and finished at 85* His three consecutive fours against fellow Aussie James Pattinson were perhaps, the highlight of the day.

The 34-year-old won the Orange Cap previously in the 2019, 2017 and 2015 IPL seasons. He is also the defending Orange Cap winner. The Australian has scored 5235 runs in his IPL career so far which includes four centuries.