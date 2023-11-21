David Warner Does A MS Dhoni On Retirement After Winning Cricket World Cup 2023, Says 'Who said I’m finished??'

Australian cricket veteran David Warner has dismissed retirement talks following his stellar performance in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup in India. While Warner had earlier announced his decision to retire from Test cricket, the 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to the shorter formats of the game.

A Pointed Response to Retirement Speculations

Warner's determination to continue representing Australia was evident in his response to a Cricinfo post declaring the end of his World Cup career. The post, highlighting Warner's impressive record of 1527 runs, was met with a defiant "Who said I’m finished??" from the prolific batsman. This bold statement has fueled speculation about his future plans and ambitions on the international stage.

T20 World Cup 2024 and ODI World Cup 2027 in Warner's Sights

Despite withdrawing from the upcoming T20 series against India to focus on his final Test series against Pakistan, Warner has his eyes set on the T20 World Cup in 2024. His post suggests a potential extension of his career to the ODI World Cup in 2027, making the veteran batsman unwavering in his commitment to Australian cricket.

Warner's Gratitude and Vision for the Future

Following Australia's victory in the World Cup final against India, where Warner contributed with 494 runs in the tournament, the batsman expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post. "Firstly I want to say thank you to India for hosting an absolutely incredible World Cup. The effort put into these events are enormous," he said. Warner thanked everyone involved in making the event a success and acknowledged the patience of the fans. His statement, "see you in 2027," has left fans and cricket enthusiasts curious about his long-term plans.

Warner's Remarkable Journey Continues

As David Warner gears up for his final Test series against Pakistan, his unexpected announcement to extend his career beyond the traditional format is making waves in the cricketing world. With the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ODI World Cup in 2027 potentially on the horizon, Warner's remarkable journey in international cricket seems far from over. The Australian cricket fraternity and fans alike eagerly await the next chapter in the career of this seasoned campaigner.